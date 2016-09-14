CM’s Muterspaw wins girls two-mile race at Wilmington Invitational

Emma Muterspaw of Clinton-Massie won the Wilmington Invitational middle school girls two-mile race Tuesday on the Wilmington High School campus.

Muterspaw finished the race in 14;23.6.

The top runner for the CM boys was Brayden Green, who was eighth in 14:41.8.

The first runners to cross the line for Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School teams were MacKenzie Voges-Pertuset for the girls, third in 16:46.1; and Alex Vail for the boys, third in 13:35.4.

For East Clinton, the first runners to reach the finish were Kenton Deaton for the girls, seventh in 18:45.7; and Trent Garen for the boys, ninth in 14:47.5.

SUMMARY

September 13, 2016

Wilmington Invitational

Girls results

Team

Fairfield 21 Wilmington Rodger O. Borror 50

Individual

1, Emma Muterspaw, CM, 14:23.6; 3, MacKenzie Voges-Pertuset, W, 16:46.1; 4, Maddy Spiewak, CM, 17:06.1; 7, Kenton Deaton, EC, 18:45.7; 11, Elizabeth Guard, EC, 20:20.9; 12, Annie Newberry, W, 20:29.8; 13, Maggie Swarts, W, 20:30.1; 15, Angel Newport, W, 22:46.2; 17, Kaylie Taylor, 24:11.9; 18, Mikala Hatfield, W, 24:30.6

Boys results

Team

Fairfield 15 East Clinton 48

Individual

1, Cohen Frost, F, 13:01.6; 3, Alex Vail, W, 13:35.4; 4, James Campbell, W, 13:58.9; 8, Brayden Green, CM, 14:41.8; 9, Trent Garen, EC, 14:47.5; 10, Bryce Hensley, EC, 14:54.3; 15, Van Frye, EC, 16:10; 18, Brandon Walters, W, 17:38.8; 19, Quinton Tolle, EC, 17:53.4; 20, Justin Arnold, EC, 17:55.3; 23, Zach Vest, EC, 18:16.3; 25, Toby Hayes, CM, 21:16.2; 26, Tony Wilens, W, 21:37.2; 28, Michael Daniel, EC, 22:32.2; 31, Travis Smith, CM, 24:50.2; 32, Connor Beitush, EC, 28:33.8