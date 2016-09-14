Around the SCOL, SBAAC National

Taking a look around the South Central Ohio League and the Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference National Divisions:

SBCN

Williamsburg: Nate Bogan had been a dual-threat at quarterback for the defending SBCN champions. He has 575 yards and four touchdowns passing, and 285 yards and four touchdowns rushing. Wyatt Lefker, who is the team’s tackling leader on defense, is Bogan’s top target with 12 catches for 195 yards. Lefker also is averaging 33 yards per kickoff return.

Batavia: The Bulldogs won their opener with 26 points against East Clinton. However they have not scored a point since in losing to Mariemont and Madeira. No “M” on this week’s slate, thankfully for the ’Dogs as they travel to Amelia.

Clermont Northeastern: Nothing new to report here. But CNE is just 5-48 overall dating back to the 2011 season and 2-20 in SBCN play.

Bethel-Tate: The Tigers have firepower on offense. Chris Wheeler has thrown for 718 yards and six TDs. Steven Cooper is a horse at running back with 267 yards and five scores. Austin Carter has 273 yards and two touchdowns on 15 receptions.

SCOL

Chillicothe: Branden Maughmer has been a do-it-all player on offense for the Cavaliers. The quarterback leads the team with 223 rushing yards, 188 passing yards and five total touchdowns. In a 12-10 win over Teays Valley last week Maughmer had 72 yards and a score throug the air, and 50 yards and a score on the ground.

Washington: As good as Maughmer has been for the Cavs, Jarett Patton has been better for the Blue Lions. The Washington signal-caller has 11 passing TDs this season, five of those to Dillon Steward.

Miami Trace: The Panthers also have been strong with the ball in their hands. Skyler McDonald had five TD passes against Logan Elm last week. Tyrae Pettiford has six total TDs for Trace while Drake Litteral had five rushing touchdowns.

McClain: The Tigers were humbled by Zane Trace last week with Tristan Pitzer getting the only TD for coach Jeremy Andrews squad.

Hillsboro: The Indians finally picked up a win, Jack O’Rourke’s first in the red and white of HHS. Five different Indians scored touchdowns in the 42-6 win overly the aforementioned CNE Rockets.

Compiled by Mark Huber

South Central Ohio League Team All SCOL W L W L Miami Trace 3 0 0 0 Washington 3 0 0 0 Chillicothe 2 1 0 0 Clinton-Massie 2 1 0 0 Wilmington 2 1 0 0 McClain 1 2 0 0 Hillsboro 1 2 0 0 East Clinton 0 3 0 0 Week 3 Games Vandalia Butler 42 Wilmington 21 Clinton-Massie 36 Springfield Shawnee 0 Greeneview 49 East Clinton 12 Chillicothe 12 Teays Valley 10 Miami Trace 56 Logan Elm 14 Zane Trace 42 McClain 7 Washington 35 London 22 Hillsboro 42 Clermont NE 6 Week 4 Games Wilmington at McClain Clinton-Massie at Miami Trace Chillicothe at East Clinton Hillsboro at Washington ——- Southern Buckeye Conference National Division Team All SBAAC W L W L Williamsburg 2 1 0 0 Blanchester 2 1 0 0 Bethel-Tate 1 2 0 0 Batavia 1 2 0 0 Clermont NE 0 3 0 0 Week 3 Games Blanchester 54 Waynesville 35 Williamsburg 3 Amelia 0 Goshen 42 Bethel-Tate 14 Madeira 53 Batavia 0 Hillsboro 42 Clermont NE 6 Week 4 Games Blanchester at Goshen Fayetteville at Williamsburg Norwood at Bethel-Tate St Bernard at Clermont NE Batavia at Amelia

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports