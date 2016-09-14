WEEK 4 PREVIEW: Chillicothe visits Lees Creek for Astros’ SCOL opener

Jim Luck, former administrator, will make the presentation to Runyon.

Runyon has given more than 60 years of service to the East Clinton school district as a custodian at Sabina High School (prior to consolidation) and then Sabina Elementary School, according to Lee Hendee.

Larry Runyon will be honored at halftime of Friday’s varsity football game at East Clinton High School.

In the last go-round of the South Central Ohio League varsity football schedule, East Clinton will open Friday night at home against Chillicothe.

The Cavalier are one of five league teams that made it through the non-league portion of their schedule with a winning record. The Cavaliers are 2-1. The Astros are 0-3. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

East Clinton is coming off a 49-12 loss to Greeneview.

“After the first quarter I felt like we played pretty well,” said EC coach Jeremy Yankey. “I told our players at the end of the game last week until we learn the dedication and discipline that a team like Greeneview has we will not beat a team like them.”

Chillicothe presents a similar profile. But so do several other SCOL teams.

“The league is going to be very interesting this season as I think it is a little more wide open,” Yankey said. “It is going to be very difficult for anybody to go undefeated in league play this season.”

The Cavaliers are led by quarterback Branden Maughmer.

“They like to run the spread and let junior quarterback Brandon Maughmer run and pass,” Yankey said in his scouting report of the Cavaliers. “He is very quick and gives them the ability to score from anywhere on the field.”

Chillicothe is coming off a 12-10 win over Teays Valley.

“The Cavs run a 4-3 (defensive) look but will try to put nine in the box at times,” said Yankey. “Chillicothe has big-play potential with their return game and they have already ran two fake punts this season from inside their own 30.”

East Clinton defenders Tyler Collins, 21, Cameron Conner, 11, Thomas Wright, 13, Todd Wedding, 24, and Cody Fosbrink, 27. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FB2_ecgangtackleMEL.jpg East Clinton defenders Tyler Collins, 21, Cameron Conner, 11, Thomas Wright, 13, Todd Wedding, 24, and Cody Fosbrink, 27. Mel Bean | News Journal

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

