WEEK 4 PREVIEW: King of the Road bragging rights on the line

As the Blanchester football team continues to grow in the 2016 season, first-year head coach Brandon Sammons is a team that is 2-1 but has a few things to fix.

Friday night at Goshen, the Wildcats will look to win a third consecutive game against the Warriors in the annual King of the Road battle.

“They’re going to be a tough team to beat so we have to be on top of our game,” Sammons said. “It will be a special night with King of the Road bragging rights at stake and a great night showing support to the community of Goshen and their young man, Tommy, who was involved in the traffic accident.​”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

While the Warriors may have emotion on their side, they are a good team as well. Goshen is 2-1 with impressive wins over Hillsboro and Bethel-Tate. The only loss is a 6-3 setback to Ross.

Sammons said Goshen has a great running back (Jimmy Strunk, 415 yards and 7 TDs this season), big guys up front and athletics kids in the secondary, such as Sebastian Abshire.

“I want these kids to get excited about everything,” Sammons said. “We absolutely treat this as a rivalry game. But every game is important and this is the next one on the schedule so it’s the most important right now.”

Sammons likes his squad’s progress to this point but realizes it must continue to improve not only for this week but as Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference play opens.

“There were definitely points where the we were clicking on all cylinders (last week) but times where the wheels were about to fall off,” he said. “That second quarter was fun to see the guys get after it and the special teams plays were incredible.

“I thought the first play of the game was a great message to send that we’re here, going to have fun, but also got lucky it didn’t get picked. That was the shot in the arm we needed. Quenton Miller had a great game. The run game worked well but we have to fix some things from our second half offensively and defensively. Our run defense did well but mental mistakes and fixable things are the priority this week.”

Blanchester special teams players Cody McCollister, 56, Josh Creekmore, 40, Quenton Miller, 12, and Marco Torres-Garcia, 53, in action earlier this season. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FB1_cm5_blanrushpatME.jpg Blanchester special teams players Cody McCollister, 56, Josh Creekmore, 40, Quenton Miller, 12, and Marco Torres-Garcia, 53, in action earlier this season. Mark Huber | News Journal File

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

