Ladycats can’t find third win, fall to HHS

BLANCHESTER — For the second time this week, Blanchester picked up wins at first and second singles but couldn’t garner that elusive third win.

Hillsboro defeated Blanchester 3-2 Wednesday in a non-league match on the BHS courts.

The Ladycats are now 9-3 on the year.

“The top of our lineup was rock solid,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “Brooke (Honaker, now 11-2) and Emily (Speakman, now 13-2) both have played excellent tennis.

“We’re heading into our most important part of the season and we’re not exactly playing our best heading into that stretch. So we may have to change some things up, starting tomorrow.”

SUMMARY

September 14, 2016

@Blanchester High School

Hillsboro 3, Blanchester 2

Singles

• Brooke Honaker (B) d. Breanne Fender 6-2, 6-4

• Emily Speakman (B) d. Abby Harmon 6-0, 6-1

• Jessica Moon (H) d. Megan Weber 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

• Peyton Kidder, Erin Clark (H) d. Erin Wilson, Lilly Tedrick 7-6(3), 6-4

• Samantha Stodgel, Aija Taylor (H) d. Alexis Vestal, Korie White 6-2, 6-3