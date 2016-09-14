Hosler, Moyer help WC women to 1-0 win

RICHMOND, Ind. — A pair of Clinton County high school graduates combined in goal for the shutout as the Wilmington College women’s soccer team defeated Earlham 1-0 Wednesday afternoon in non-conference action here at Matlack Field.

It was a total team effort as the Wilmington College women’s soccer registered its second shutout in three games.

“I thought we played well all the way around,” said Wilmington head coach Steve Spirk. “We put together a complete game. We played well enough to win a game on the road.”

Sophomore Katie Evans tallied the lone goal of the game, scoring in the game’s 20th minute.

While Wilmington managed just one goal, the Fightin’ Quakers continued to create offense. They unleashed 20 shots, eight of which were on goal. Wilmington limited Earlham to just four shots, three of which were on frame.

“We created a lot of offense,” said Spirk. “We dominated on the offensive end. We kept them trapped in their end most of the second half.”

Goalkeepers junior Ana Hosler (Blanchester High School) and freshman Leda Moyer (Clinton-Massie High School) split time in frame in a predetermined decision, playing 45 minutes each. Hosler made one save and Moyer had two.

Neither goalkeeper faced a dangerous situation, and most of the credit – according to Spirk – went to the midfield that was effective and kept Wilmington in an offensive mindset.

Wilmington (2-1-2) returns home 2:30 p.m. Saturday to host Wooster in non-conference action.