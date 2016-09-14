Earlham takes Wilmington College in 3 sets

RICHMOND, Ind. – The Wilmington College volleyball team fell in straight sets to Earlham Wednesday, 25-13, 25-19, 25-21, in non-conference action.

Wilmington recorded a positive hitting percentage in all three games but Earlham managed 46 kills to WC’s 17.

Freshman Morgan Householder, in her collegiate debut), registered four kills. Freshman Amber Rox led the team with five kills.

Freshman Alyssa McKenzie tallied a team-high 14 assists, while junior Becca Harting led the team with 12 digs.

Wilmington (0-7) travels to Chillicothe tomorrow to face off with Ohio Christian in non-conference action.