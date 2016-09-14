CM outlasts BHS in volleyball marathon

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie volleyball team outlasted Blanchester in a marathon non-league match Wednesday at the Lebanon Road gym 25-16, 24-26, 26-24, 24-26, 15-8.

“Still have moments that we just can’t seem to finish but I’m very proud of the girls for not giving up,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said.

Paige Burton had three kills and a dig for the Lady Falcons. Jocelyn Burton chipped in with six kills. Patience Chowning had six digs on the night. Haley Conley led with 25 set assists while contributing two kills, four digs and four aces.

Faith Cottrell had three kills, a block and two digs. Tyler Greathouse had a team-best 11 kills with four aces. Hannah Lisle had a dig and Maddie Enright had three digs and an ace.

Savannah Meyers had eight kills, three blocks, three digs and five aces. Ashlie Miller totaled 21 digs to lead CMHS. Rylee Richardson had 14 assists and five digs. Brooke Rose had eight kills, a block, 11 digs and five aces.

For Blanchester, Shelbie Rose had 11 digs, 16 points and 14 assists.

“The girls just couldn’t get the momentum to go their way,” said BHS coach Jenna Weisflock. “They started off slow in the first game and you can’t do that against a team like Clinton-Massie.”

Shayla Sicurella had six digs, 18 points and three kills. Morgan Oberle was strong at the net with 10 kills and seven blocks. Ally Davis had 15 points and a kill. Asia Baldwin had six digs, eight perfect passes, 10 points and four kills.

Cheyenne Brown had nine points, seven kills and two blocks. Stephanie Gerlach contributed seven digs, 12 perfect passes and nine points. Serenity Batterson had a dig.

