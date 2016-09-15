8-under 28 wins senior scramble at Majestic

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The team of Dan Cutter, Randy Lewis, Bill Ross and Rick Mitchell had an 8-under par 28 Wednesday on the back nine at Majestic Springs Golf Club and won the weekly senior scramble.

The rest of the field:

• 29: Bernie Mapart, Rick Hollen, Ron Wills, Larry Laird, Tom Jones

• 31: Dave Harp, Tim Martin, French Hatfield, Don Sicurella

• 31: Stu Allen, Mark Thompson, Bob Sargent, Dan Flinders

• 32: Marty Coyle, John Osborn, Ed Camp, Jim Hilterbrandt, Perry Gray

• 32: Jack Gassaway, Rex Partlett, Rodney Williams, Ron Black

• 32: Dick Mitchener, Jack Everett, Dick Reynolds, Bill Glaspey

The senior scramble is held weekly, weather permitting, on Wednesday mornings. Tee time next week is set for 8:30 a.m. All seniors are welcome.