11-under wins 6th annual Chad Fallis Memorial

The team of Matt Richardson, Mark Schnizer, Jeff Florence and Eric Cockman had an 11-under par and won the sixth annual Chad Fallis Memorial golf tournament at Snow Hill Country Club.

There were 78 golfers in the tournament, which is held in memory of Pastor Chad Fallis, a Clinton-Massie High School and Wilmington College graduate who was killed in a car crash in 2010.

Proceeds from the tournament go to a trust fund for Chad’s sons, Jace and Cole. This year, nearly $3,000 was raised for this fund. Chad also is survived by his wife Tiffany Beckett Fallis. They were married in 2005.

In the photo, front row, Cole and Jace Fallis presenting the trophy to the winning team; back row, Mark Schnizer, Jeff Florence, Matt Richardson and Eric Cockman.