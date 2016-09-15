WC men’s soccer plays second 2-2 tie

Every time the Wilmington College men’s soccer team scored, Transylvania had an immediate answer and when the dust was settled after 110 minutes of action, the two teams played to a 2-2 draw Wednesday in non-conference action on Townsend Field at Williams Stadium.

“That’s definitely disappointing,” said Wilmington head coach Bud Lewis. “There were a lot of good things out of this game, but the disappointing thing was we scored a goal and we failed to defend it. Our level of concentration following both goals was just careless. You have to give credit to our opponent. They put us under pressure and we folded under it.”

It was the second 2-2 draw in three games for Wilmington, which moved its unbeaten streak to four games.

It was the first two goals Transylvania surrendered all season long.

“I was pleased with our overall effort,” said Lewis. “I don’t think we were particularly sharp. I thought we struggled with making good decisions.”

Freshman Carl Bergstrom scored both goals, giving him three for the season.

His first goal came off a free kick from freshman Gabriel Nygard in the 17th minute, but the Pioneers responded seven seconds later. He scored his next goal, which was assisted by freshman Nati Wallis, in the 26th minute.

Once again, Transylvania had an answer – netting the equalizer in the 27th minute.

Senior Nick Baker made four saves on six shots.

Wilmington (2-1-2) stays home for its fifth straight home game during a six-game homestand. The Fightin’ Quakers host Denison Noon Saturday.