Blan 7th, 8th grade boys, girls 7th at Georgetown Inv.

GEORGETOWN — The Blanchester seventh and eighth grade cross country teams competed Wednesday at the Georgetown Invitational.

Both the girls and boys were seventh overall in their respective team standings.

Brett Bandow was 21st in the boys race in 13:47.27 and Kenzie Kratzer was 37th in 17:37.17 in the girls race.

SUMMARY

September 15, 2016

Georgetown Invitational

Boys results

Team

Batavia 40 Western Brown 72 Eastern Brown 82 New Richmond 99 Goshen 101 Georgetown 190 Blanchester 196 Ripley 229 Clermont NE 291 Felicity 325 Western 471

Individual

1, AJ Hurt, WB, 12:31.54; 21, Brett Bandow 13:47.27; 36, Carter Stevens, 14:47.82; 41, Bryce Highlander 14:59.56; 46, Brian Miller 15:24.09; 52. Taylor Cochran 15:35.34; 62, Jacob Haun 16:05.81; 68, Matt Holland 16:23.42; 86, Seth Akers 17:29.83; 117, Clayton Baker 20:41.47

Girls results

Team

Eastern Brown 35 Batavia 62 Western Brown 88 New Richmond 111 Georgetown 182 Felicity 206 Blanchester 295

Individual

1, Avery Stewart, MVCA, 13:44.07; 37, Kenzie Kratzer 17:37.17; 56, Caitlyn Lakes 19:58.24; 70, Aleah Wells 23:55.33; 74, Maddie Coldiron 24:56.85