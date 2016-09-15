Blan’s Rhodes 1st in girls race at Georgetown Inv.

GEORGETOWN — Blanchester’s Savannah Rhodes won the girls race Wednesday at the Georgetown Invitational cross country meet.

There were 30 runners in the race and Rhodes clocked a 22:39.84. Teammate Mckenzie Hamm was race runnerup in 22:40.92.

The Ladycats had just three runners and were not eligible for the team standings.

On the boys side, Blanchester was third overall with Hunter Browning finishing 10th in 19:39.68.

Georgetown Invitational

Boys results

Team

Batavia 60 Georgetown 66 Blanchester 100 Goshen 112 Felicity 117 Miami Valley Christian Academy 169 Clermont NE 184 Ripley 192 Eastern Brown 305

Individual

1, Jared Boeckmann, Fel, 18:23.71; 10, Hunter Browning 19:39.68; 14, Tyler Holland 19:48.76; 16, Sean Holland 19:58.7; 20, Ricky Davis 20:20.51; 40, Jordan Stroud 21:53.73; 47, Ashton Steward 22:26.5; 62, Samuel Reinhart 23:52.64; 67, Mathew O’Neil 24:44.65; 76, Nick Phillips 26:34.63; 89, Bill Rannells 34:52.9

Girls results

Team

Georgetown 78 (only full team)

Individual

1, Savannah Rhodes 22:39.84; 2, Mckenzie Hamm 22:40.92; 9, Elecia Patton 25:27.24