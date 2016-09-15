Blanchester boys 3rd in 4th SBCN divisional

BATAVIA — The Blanchester golf team finished third Thursday in a Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference National Division divisional match at Cedar Trace Golf Club.
Lance Sininger of Georgetown was the medalist with a 42 on the par 36 front nine.
For Blanchester, 214 as a team, Clayton Guy was the leader with a 47.
Connor Cook had a 51 while Ashlin Benne and Jillian Richardson both shot 58s for the Wildcats.
Clermont Northeastern won the team portion of the event with a 197, clipping Georgetown by one stroke. Felicity had 237, Williamsburg 237 and Bethel-Tate 243.