Blanchester boys 3rd in 4th SBCN divisional

BATAVIA — The Blanchester golf team finished third Thursday in a Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference National Division divisional match at Cedar Trace Golf Club.

Lance Sininger of Georgetown was the medalist with a 42 on the par 36 front nine.

For Blanchester, 214 as a team, Clayton Guy was the leader with a 47.

Connor Cook had a 51 while Ashlin Benne and Jillian Richardson both shot 58s for the Wildcats.

Clermont Northeastern won the team portion of the event with a 197, clipping Georgetown by one stroke. Felicity had 237, Williamsburg 237 and Bethel-Tate 243.