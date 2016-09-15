Wilmington whips Miami Trace 5-0

EBER — The Wilmington High School tennis team had no trouble Thursday with Miami Trace, winning the South Central Ohio League match 5-0.
Wilmington is now 8-5 overall and 6-2 in the SCOL.
Katie Schroeder at second singles and Sophie Reed at third singles were both 6-0, 6-0 winners for the Lady Hurricane.
SUMMARY
September 15, 2016
@Miami Trace High School
Wilmington 5 Miami Trace 0
Singles
• Veronica Ilg def Cassie Van Dyke 6-1, 6-1
• Katie Schroeder def Bayley Thompson 6-0, 6-0
• Sophie Reed def Anita Persell 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
• Kalista Adkins, Emily Davis def Jackie Wisecup, Haiven Pepper 6-1, 6-1
• Brooklyn Nielsen, Emma Schroeder def Cameron Butcher, Beth Hogsett 6-1, 6-0