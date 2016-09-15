Lady Falcons claw out 5-0 win over Lady Indians

HILLSBORO — The Clinton-Massie tennis team dropped Hillsboro 5-0 Thursday in South Central Ohio League action on the Highland County courts.

Hailey Clayborn (14-3 overall) and Anne Thompson (12-5 overall) were easy winners in singles action.

“Clayborn and Thompson continue to improve their shot selection and match play, as demonstrated by their individual records,” CM coach Lynn Deatherage said.

The lone challenge came at first doubles where Claire Carruthers and Hailey Stinchcomb were 1-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7-1) winners.

SUMMARY

September 15, 2016

@Hillsboro High School

Clinton-Massie 5 Hillsboro 0

Singles

• Hailey Clayborn (14-3, 6-2) defeated Peyton Kidder 6-0, 6-0

• Anne Thompson (12-5, 5-3) defeated Breanne Fender 6-2, 6-0

• Morgan Edgar (7-10) defeated Lyrick Rickman 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

• Claire Carruthers, Hailey Stinchcomb (10-7) defeated Jessica Moon, Abby Harmon 1-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7-1)

• Amber Winemiller, Megan Wonderly (10-6) defeated Samantha Stodgel, Morgan Kemper 6-2, 6-1