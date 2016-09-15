EC reserve volleyball tops Hillsboro

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team blitzed Hillsboro 23-25, 25-13, 25-3 Thursday night in South Central Ohio League action.

Kayla Hall had three digs, three kills and six aces. Rhylee Luttrell had seven aces and two digs. Myah Jones had two aces, four kills and a dig. Sierra Christian chipped in with two kills while Victoria Jamison had one kill. Emma Malone and Kiah Byrd “came in and played great as well,” coach Samantha McGraw said.

Miranda Beener contributed three aces and a kill while Camille Hughes had an ace and a kill. Megan Stewart also had one kill. Savannah Pritchard and Marah Dunn had solid serve receive games and combined for a couple of digs, coach McGraw said.