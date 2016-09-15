Blan 7th, 8th grade volleyball splits

The Blanchester seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams split matches with Norwood Thursday night.

The eighth grade came up short 25-12, 19-25, 19-25.

Destiny Waldron had 11 points and an ace. Casey Kingsland had six points, five aces, a kill and five assists. Lana Roy had three aces, a kill, an assist and a block. Noelani Tongonan had three points, three kills and four assists. Caili Baumann had an ace and six kills. Madison Wells contributed one service point.

The seventh grade was victorious 25-10, 25-13.

Madison Creager led with nine points, five aces and two kills. Taylor Combs had eight points, six of which were aces. Brooklyn Bockstiegel had six points and an ace. Rianna Mueller had three points and an ace. Madison Coyle contributed three points and two aces. Makenna Maddix had a point.