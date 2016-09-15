’Cane clobbers Tigers in SCOL boys soccer action 7-0

Three Wilmington players scored two goals each Thursday as the Hurricane defeated McClain 7-0 in South Central Ohio League boys soccer action at Alumni Field.

“After a win at Chillicothe (Tuesday) we were just hoping to have the energy to come out strong,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “Every time we step out on the field, our boys know what is on the line and they did a good job, particularly in the second half executing the game plan and playing as a team.

“We’re in phase 2 now of the season so every team we play has had some time to mature and grow. We will not take anyone lightly. We mean business. This is the last time we’ll see Greenfield for a while. We wish their players and coaching staff the best of luck.”

Sam Spirk had two goals and three assists in the victory.

Charly Schumacher had two goals and Wyatt Kessler scored a pair. Avery Greenlees had the other Wilmington goal.

Greenless, Seth Gundlach and Josh Vaughan were credited with assists for the Hurricane.

Jalen Douglas made eight saves in goal.