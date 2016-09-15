Lady ’Cane gets 3 hat tricks in 11-1 victory

Three players had a three-goal hat trick as Wilmington defeated McClain 11-1 Thursday in South Central Ohio League girls soccer action at Alumni Field.

Wilmington is now 4-2-1 overall and 4-1-1 in the SCOL.

The Lady Hurricane led 3-1 at halftime.

“We got off to a slow start,” said WHS coach Kerry Lewis. “We didn’t play well in the first half. Good soccer teams are smart soccer teams. We were not smart in the first half. We dominated play but it’s irrelevant when you repeatedly make poor decisions. Let’s just say we ironed some things out at halftime.”

Savannah Morgan, Jordan Snarr and Jasmine Jamiel scored three goals each while Bridgette Thompson and Cami Barton had one goal each.

Michelle Huffman was the main distributor of the ball in this one, recording three assists. Autumn Housh and Snarr had two assists each. Thompson had one assist.

“The girls played much better in the second half,” Lewis said. “Our decision making was sharp and our execution was crisp. We were smarter and the scoreboard reflected such.

“Although our midfielders and strikers struggled the first 40 minutes, our back line played a solid 80 minutes. Our defenders are Jenna Victor, Claire Greenlees, Ashley Tissot, Bradeanna Arehart and Sophie Burt.”

