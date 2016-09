ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Mikhayla Carter scored five goals to lead Clinton-Massie to a 12-0 win Thursday over Washington in South Central Ohio League action at Frank Irelan Field.

Carter’s five goals lead seven Lady Falcons who scored goals in the victory.

Emily Ireland had two goals while Molly Lynch, Sidney Leary, Mikaela Campbell, Destiny Martin and Julianna Burton had one goal each.

Clinton-Massie is now 4-4 overall and 4-2 in the league.