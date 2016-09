GREEN TOWNSHIP —The Wilmington High School boys golf team defeated Chillicothe 177 to 222 Thursday in South Central Ohio League match at Snow Hill Country Club.

Hunter DeWeese led the Hurricane with a 42.

Jack Murphy shot a 43 for WHS while Drew Carey and Cameron Smart both had 46s.

Playing but not scoring were Dylan Combs with a 49 and Zack Zeckser with a 50.