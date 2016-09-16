Hurricane opens SCOL with win over Tigers

GREENFIELD — Wilmington pulled away from an inspired McClain squad Friday night for a 62-19 win in South Central Ohio League action at MHS.

Adam Phelps had four rushing touchdowns and Brady Evans passed for two scores to Tony Merritt in the win. Evans also passed 85 yards to Dylan Beaugard for a score.

Wilmington is 3-1 overall and starts league play at 1-0. McClain falls to 1-3 on the year, 0-1 in the SCOL.

The game was delayed in the middle of the first quarter by lightning.

Before the fans could settle into their seats after the Homecoming ceremony, Scott Killen’s squad put points on the board. The Hurricane opened the scoring on the first play from scrimmage, a long scoring play from Brady Evans to Tony Merritt who outraced the Tiger defense to the end zone. Brady Henry’s kick made it 7-0 with just 16 seconds elapsed.

McClain took over and the drive was interupted by lightning. Coach Jeremy Andrews showed his confidence in the Tigers offense when he went for it on fourth down and two from the WHS 32. McClain converted and when played resumed after the lightning delay, Tristan Pitzer went 50 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 8:19.

Adam Phelps had a strong night running the football. He capped a long drive with a five-yard touchdown and with Henry’s PAT it was 14-7. WHS mixed short passes and good runs on the drive.

The Tigers answered when Pitzer pierced the Hurricane defense for a 72-yard score. The kick was no good and WHS led 14-13. Pitzer was difficult for WHS to handle all night with several nifty runs.

Rory Bell then pinned the Tigers deep in their own territory with a good punt. The WHS defense held but the offense struggled. An Evans to Phelps touchdown of 45 yards was wiped out by a penalty, something the Hurricane was plagued with in the first half. In fact, WHS had at least eight accepted penalties in the first half.

Wilmington again held on defense and the offense made good on its part of the victory equation. Evans to Merritt again was a thorn in the Tigers’ defensive paws when the two connected on a 70-yard pass play. That set-up Phelps second TD run at the 1:45 mark.

Evans then found Matt Smith for 33 yards on the next drive to get WHS inside the five. Phelps again found the end zone with 19 seconds to play in the half to make it 27-13.

McClain faked a punt early in the third quarter and picked up 13 yards on a pass play to keep a drive alive. The drive ended successfully for MHS when Pitzer passed 18 yards to Darius White for a touchdown to cut the WHS lead to 27-19.

Phelps continued his big night with a 35-yard scoring run to answer the McClain score. Henry’s kick was good and made it 34-19 with 4:27 to play in the third.

WHS then put together a one-play, 85-yard drive thanks to Evans’ arm and Dylan Beaugard’s hands and feet on an 85-yard pass play. Henry’s foot concluded the scoring series with a PAT to make it 41-19.

Frantz Cherisca put six more points on the board for Wilmington with a touchdown. Henry made it 48-19. Cherisca added another touchdown on the ground later and Mason McIntosh got in on the scoring act with the final TD. Henry capped a big night in the PAT department for the final margin of 62-19.

SUMMARY

September 16, 2016

@McClain High School

Wilmington 62 McClain 19

W 07.20.07.28…..62

M 07.07.06.00…..19

Statistics

Passing: W-Evans 12-18 for 344 yards, 2 TD; M-Pitzer 6-18 for 38 yards, 1 TD, Gallion 1-1 for 15 yards

Rushing: W-Cherisca 8-106 with 2 TD, Phelps 13-94 with 4 TD, Evans 6-56, Beaugard 4-32, McIntosh 1-20 with 1 TD. M-Pitzer 21-178 with 2 TD, Adams 10-25, Tite 2-8, Mischal 2-4, Gall 1—3

Receiving: W-Merritt 7-179 with 1 TD, Beaugard 3-90 with 1 TD, Smith 1-64, Vaughan 1-11. M-Mischal 2-27 with 1 TD, Anderson 2-17, Adams 2-(-6)

Tackles: W-B. Bell 9, Pagett 5, Reed 9, Muslar 5, Mitchell 3, Vaughan 4, Kessler 4, R Bell 1, Hickey 1, Barton 1, Joiner 3

Fumble recover: Joiner 1

