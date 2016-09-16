Clinton-Massie still team to beat in SCOL

EBER – To be the man, you have to beat the man.

Clinton-Massie, ranked 21st in the season’s first Division IV Associated Press poll, rolled into Miami Trace, tied for ninth in the Division III poll, and took down the Panthers 24-14.

The last time the Falcons (3-1) lost a South Central Ohio League game was Oct. 12, 2007, at Washington Court House. The streak now stands at 53. Massie also has won 12 straight conference openers.

Miami Trace (3-1) got on the board first, scoring two plays after 30-minute lightning delay, on a Drake Litteral 30-yard gallop around end. The Panthers started the drive after stuffing the Falcons on 4th-and-1 at the CM 41.

It was pretty much all Massie after that.

CM saw Trace’s 7 on the next drive and raised it 7 the drive after that to take a 14-7 lead 9:43 before halftime.

Massie ended Trace’s last drive of the first half and first drive of the second half with interceptions. The first, by Cole O’Bryon, allowed Massie to run out the clock and take a 14-7 lead into the intermission. The other, by Luke Richardson, set up Christian Poynter’s second touchdown of the evening.

Whereas turnovers shot MT in the foot, it was penalties for CM. After Poytner’s second TD, the Falcons recovered their squib kick at the Trace 24. Richardson scored two plays later, but a penalty negated it. More penalties backed Massie up as far as 3rd-and-40 at one point. The drive ended in a punt.

Richardson picked off another pass late in the third quarter. This time, Chris Demler cashed it in with a 32-yard field goal and a 24-7 cushion. Richardson’s interception came one play after Miami Trace converted a fourth down to the Massie 33.

Trace set the final score with a Tiante Connell touchdown in the waning moments.

SUMMARY

CM 07.07.07.03…..24

MT 07.00.00.07…..14

First Quarter

MT – Litteral 30 run (Pittser kick), 4:18.

CM – Richardson 19 pass from D. O’Bryon (Demler kick), 1:06.

Second Quarter

CM – Poynter 29 run (Demler kick), 9:43.

Third Quarter

CM – Poynter 19 run (Demler kick), 10:38.

Fourth Quarter

CM – Demler 32 FG, 6:50.

MT – Connell 2 run (Pittser kick), 1:41.

Clinton-Massie’s Cody Collingham, 35, against Miami Trace Friday night. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FB4_cm_collingham.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Cody Collingham, 35, against Miami Trace Friday night. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FB4_cm_messer_wolf.jpg Elizabeth Clark | News Journal http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FB4_cm_obryon10.jpg Elizabeth Clark | News Journal http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FB4_cm_poynter.jpg Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.