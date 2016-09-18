WC competes at Friendship Invitational

CEDARVILLE- The Wilmington College cross country teams competed Saturday at Cedarville University’s Friendship Invitational.

Injury and illness kept Wilmington from competing with a full field in either the men’s or women’s event. Even without a full roster, the men took eight out of the 10 competing teams. The women, however, only fielded two runners, neither of whom scored for the Quakers.

Junior Rick Pride was Wilmington’s first finisher in the men’s race. He finished 66th in the 8k race with a time of 29:21.

Freshman Allison Helmke was Wilmington’s top finisher in the women’s race, clocking a 22:39 which put her in 89th place.

“The result today was not what the team wanted,” WC coach Ron Combs said. “We rested some people today because of injuries and sickness, but we still felt like we would be more competitive than we were. It was a tough field, I think we were [one of] the only Division III [teams] in the race. Our team is just focused now on getting ready to train hard the next two weeks and race well in Louisville.”

Both teams will compete at the Louisville Classic in Louisville, KY on Oct. 1.

SUMMARY

September 17, 2016

Friendship Invitational

Elvin R King CC Course

@Cedarville University

Men’s results

Team

Cedarville 36 Alabama-Huntsville 66 Dayton 77 Taylor 78 Cumberlands 145 Miami Univ Running Club 154 Wright State 180 Wilmington 245 Central State 275 Wilberforce 299

Individual (112 runners)

1, Daniel Michalski, Cedarville, 25:25.4; 69, Rick Pride, WC, 29:21.3; 78, Cameron Phelps, WC, 30:06.9; 81, Cameron Erwin, WC, 30:26.3; 83, Matt Baker, WC, 30:39.6; 85, Tony Wydra, WC, 30:56.3; 86, Gage Egner, WC, 30:57.3; Jeff Clydesdale, WC, 31:23; 92, Elliot Phillimore, WC, 31:37.9

Women’s results

Team

Cedarville 19 Cincinnati 54 Taylor 81 Dayton 112 Cleveland State 125 Alabama-Huntsville 166 Miami Univ. Running Club 218 Cumberlands 221 Wright State 240 Central State 322

Individual (122 runners)

1, Olivia Esbenshade, Cedarville, 18:19.1; 89, Allison Helmke, WC, 22:39.6; 102, Stephanie Fetters, WC, 24:16