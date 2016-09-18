Blanchester 3rd in final SBAACN golf standings

SARDINIA — The Blanchester golf team finished third in the final Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference standings following Saturday’s final divisional at Whiteoak Golf Course.

Blanchester was third in the final divisional with 449 team points. Clermont Northeastern won the divisional and was first in the final standings. Georgetown was second, Felicity fourth, Bethel-Tate fifth and Williamsburg sixth.

Wildcats golfer Clayton Guy earned first-team All-SBAAC honors while Connor Cook and Ashlin Benne were both second team.

On the par 71 Whiteoak layout, Guy had a 94 and Cook shot 102. Benne had a 106 and Jillian Richardson had a 147.

Lance Sininger of Georgetown was the medalist in the final divisional and the league overall.

Blanchester, 16-16 on the year, will now split its schedule for the sectional tournaments with the girls playing Sept. 26 at WGC in Xenia and the boys playing Sept. 27 at Reid Park in Springfield.