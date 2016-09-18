WC volleyball wins, snaps 53-match losing streaks

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — The Wilmington College volleyball team earned its first win of the season, beating Great Lakes Christian in straight sets, 25-10, 25-9, 25-4, Friday in the first game of the Manchester Invitational.

The Fightin’ Quakers fell in the second match to the host Spartans, 25-20, 25-19, 25-16.

The victory snapped a 53-match losing streak, dating back to the 2014 season. It was the first win for Wilmington head coach Tim O’Brien.

Wilmington finished with a Ohio Athletic Conference record 26 service aces in the three-set victory.

Junior Kennedy Harshaw recorded a team-high nine kills with no errors on 11 attempts. Her .818 hitting percentage was the fourth highest single-match performance in OAC history.

Senior Kara Short added seven kills and seven aces. Freshman Alyssa McKenzie distributed a career-high 21 assists and 16 service aces. Her 16 aces is one off the conference record of 17, set by Wilmington’s Kathe Miller in 2001.

In the second match, McKenzie finished with 12 of Wilmington’s 16 assists. Freshman Amber Rox led the team with seven kills, while Harshaw added four kills. Junior Becca Harting led the team with 18 digs.