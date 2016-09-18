Downing grand marshal of WHS Homecoming Parade

Long-time Wilmington High School volleyball coach Gary Downing will be the grand marshal of the 2016 Wilmington Homecoming Parade.

The parade will be held 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6. The parade route will be the same as last year.

Downing is a 1977 graduate of Wilmington College and earned his master’s degree from University of Dayton. He was a teacher in Wilmington City Schools for 36 years.

He coached volleyball at WHS for 21 seasons and had a record of 340-117. His Lady Hurricane teams won 12 league championships, nine sectional championships, three district titles and nine invitational titles.

Downing also coached tennis for 16 years at WHS with a 203-37 record. His teams won 11 league and three invitational championships.

Downing also is a member of the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame as well as the Wilmington High School Hall of Fame and Wall of Fame.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Huffy_Hurricane-7.jpg