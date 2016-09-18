Otterbein routs Wilmington College 52-7

The Wilmington College football team allowed 359 yards rushing in a 52-7 loss to Otterbein Saturday at Townsend Field.

“We have to get better,” said Wilmington head coach Stacey Hairston. “We didn’t block very well, we didn’t protect very well and we didn’t tackle. When you don’t do those things, the basic football fundamentals, it’s going to be a lopsided loss.”

Junior Tyler Tarnowski caught a two-yard strike from junior Luke Creditt for Wilmington’s only score of the game. The touchdown play was set up by a career-long 70-yard reception by junior P.J. Meyer. Meyer finished with four catches for a career-best 121 yards.

Otterbein scored the first five times they touched the ball with no drive longer than 56 yards. The only non-scoring drive for the Cardinals in the first half came on a missed field goal.

“The test of a true defense is when (they encounter short fields), you force them to kick field goals,” said Hairston. “You can’t give up four touchdowns. We have to do our end regardless of what the offense does.”

OC added 17 points in the third quarter to round out its scoring.

Creditt finished 14-of-25 for 203 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked once.

Freshman Bryan Gonzalez finished with a career-high 15 tackles, 1.5 for loss and a quarterback hurry. Senior C.J. Thompson also had a career game on defense with a career-high 12 tackles, one for loss.

“C.J. has come into his own, stepping into that leadership as a Mike linebacker,” said Hairston. “Bryan Gonzalez is a freshman with a lot of talent. He is going through his learning curve, but he has a lot of talent.”

Senior David Henry had a sack and forced fumble, while junior Ryan Prince also had a sack.

Wilmington (0-2 overall, 0-1 OAC) travels to Capital 7 p.m. Saturday for another Ohio Athletic Conference game.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FB_wc_15_86.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FB_wc_15.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FB_wc_83.jpg