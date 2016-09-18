WC women win third straight over Wooster 3-0

The Wilmington College women’s soccer team recorded its third shutout in four games, beating Wooster, 3-0, Saturday in non-conference action at Townsend Field in Williams Stadium.

“In terms of today’s game, it’s just a continuation of what we have been doing,” said Wilmington head coach Steve Spirk. “It’s our third win in a row. I think we are getting better with each game. Today was more of a complete game. We defended well, played well in the goal, midfield won a lot of 50/50 balls and we scored some really nice goals.”

Junior Stephanie Randolph and senior Alyssa Reule were in the middle of Wilmington’s first two goals. The scores, which were two minutes apart, were both from corner kicks.

Sophomore Hannah Greaney cleaned up the first corner, and senior Erika Good cleaned up the second corner, in the 32nd and 34th minutes, respectively.

Sophomore Taylor Leake tallied Wilmington’s third goal in the 72nd minute, a shot from 25 yards out that snuck under the crossbar.

It was the first goal of the season for all three scorers.

“The nice thing is we are getting goals from a lot of different players today,” said Spirk. “We got a goal from a defender and two from the midfield. It’s the forwards that are doing the work to get us corner kicks, and we scored off two corner kicks today.”

Junior Ana Hosler tallied her third shutout, making just one save. Wilmington’s defense was stout, limiting Wooster to just four shots.

Wilmington (3-1-2), on a five-game unbeaten streak, travels to Ohio Wesleyan 7 p.m. Wednesday.

