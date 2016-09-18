BHS girls 2nd at Bethel-Tate XC Invitational

BETHEL — The Blanchester girls cross country team finished second Saturday at the Bethel-Tate XC Invitational.

East Clinton also competed in the meet, finishing 18th in the boys race and 12th in the girls race.

Aiden Henson again was the first EC boy to cross the finish line, placing 48th in 19:57.92. On the girls side, Rebecca Bevan was 34th in 25:42.57.

For Blanchester, Savannah Rhodes led the girls by finishing seventh overall in 22:30.44. Blanchester had four runners finish in the top 20.

For the BHS boys, Hunter Browning was 14th overall in 18:52.85.

SUMMARY

September 17, 2016

Bethel-Tate XC Invitational

Boys results

Team

Eastern Brown 64 Bethel-Tate 106 Batavia 111 New Richmond 131 Western Brown 131 Blanchester 168 Goshen 214 Waynesville 278 Manchester 279 West Union 303 Williamsburg 304 Peebles 307 Felicity-Franklin 310 Georgetown 314 St Bernard 343 Ripley 364 Lynchburg-Clay 406 East Clinton 454 North Adams 558

Individual (214 runners)

1, Jackson Coates, BT, 16:39.79; 14, Hunter Browning, BHS, 18:52.85; 21, Sean Holland, BHS, 19:08.89; 32, Tyler Holland, 19:30.18; 36, Ricky Davis, 36, 19:37.36; 48, Aiden Henson, EC, 19:57.92; 65, Ashton Steward, BHS, 20:51.17; 69, Danny Feal Fajardo, EC, 21:00.84; 90, Jordan Stroud, BHS, 21:59.86; 107, Samuel Reinhart, BHS, 23:02.76; 109, Jacob Howard, EC, 23:21.99; 110, Thomas Wright, EC, 23:37.01; 118, John Cline, EC, 24:55.22; 119, Jack Whittenburg, EC, 24:55.23; 120, Elijah Howard, EC, 25:09.9

Also, Mathew O’Neil, BHS, 23:51.69; Josh Cline, EC, 25:45.89; Matt Mitchell, EC, 26:29.07; Blake Bronson, EC, 29:50.67; Zach Mitchell, EC, 29:57.41; Bill Rannells, BHS, 31:14.8; Johnathon Trivett, BHS, 33:38.1

Girls results

Team

Waynesville 58 Blanchester 74 New Richmond 100 Western Brown 100 Bethel-Tate 119 Eastern Brown 154 West Union 210 Williamsburg 224 Georgetown 226 Manchester 240 Lynchburg-Clay 241 East Clinton 285

Individual (119 runners)

1, Jenny Seas, Peebles, 19:01.73; 7; 7, Savannah Rhodes, BL, 22:30.44; 10, Mckenzie Hamm, BL, 22:48.58; 12, Olivia Gundler, BL, 23:03.55; 19, Elecia Patton, BL, 24:01.49; 26, Emma Gundler, BL, 24:48.72; 32, Alexis Davis, BL, 25:28.52; 34, Rebecca Bevan, EC, 25:42.57; 54, Mckenzie Miller, BL, 27:43.68; 55, Mersadees Gulley, EC, 28:06.55; 67, Brittany Wheeler, EC, 29:18.69; 69, Alex Hughes, EC, 34:09.64; 70, Emilee Cross, EC, 35:51.63

Also, Emilie Hinkle, BL, 27:44.15; Taylor McQuitty, BL, 27:45.01