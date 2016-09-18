Blanchester, East Clinton 7th, 8th grade at Bethel-Tate XC Inv.

BETHEL — The Blanchester and East Clinton seventh and eighth grade cross country teams competed Saturday at the Bethel-Tate XC Invitational.

For East Clinton, the boys were 16th. Trent Garen was the first EC runner in 14:26.22, placing 56th overall.

For Blanchester, the boys were eighth with Brett Bandow leading the way. He was 17th overall in 12:55.31.

For the BHS girls, 13th as a team, Kenzie Kratzer was 50th in 16:35.85.

SUMMARY

September 17, 2016

Bethel-Tate XC Invitational

Boys results

Team

Waynesville 21 Oak Hills 78 Batavia 84 Western Brown 124 Eastern Brown 136 Bethel-Tate 208 Goshen 229 Blanchester 236 North Adams 250 West Union 284 Manchester 292 Georgetown 312 Ripley 330 Lynchburg-Clay 353 Felicity 358 East Clinton 412

Individual (169 runners)

1, Colin Amato, Waynesville, 11:33.16; 17, Brett Bandow, BL, 12:55.31; 32, Carter Stevens, BL, 13:28.31; 54, Bryce Highlander, BL, 14:21.32; 56, Trent Garen, EC, 14:26.22; 63, Van Frye, EC, 14:42.55; 66, Brian Miller, BL, 14:47.51; 67, Taylor Cochran, BL, 14:49.48; 78, Matt Holland, BL, 15:20.04; 95, Quinten Tolle, EC, 16:53.33; 98, Justin Arnold, EC, 17:09.8; 100 Zach West, EC, 17:24.38; 103, Seth Akers, BL, 17:55.5; 104, Daniel Michael, EC, 18:05.28; 109, Connor Beitush, EC, 28:27.27

Also, Clayton Baker, BLAN, 19:23.5

Girls results

Team

Eastern Brown 72 Oak Hills 89 Batavia 109 Western Brown 135 Waynesville 145 Manchester 154 North Adams 201 West Union 224 Immaculate Heart of Mary 229 Georgetown 245 Felicity 282 Lynchburg-Clay 302 Blanchester 320 Bethel-Tate 374 Fayetteville-Perry 384 St Bernard 390

Individual (133 runners)

1, Hannah Gill, Waynesville, 12:59.07; 50, Kenzie Kratzer, BL, 16:35.85; 57, Makayla Smith, BL, 17:12.66; 65, Caili Baumann, BL, 18:01.23; 72, Kenzie Cottle, BL, 18:15.41; Caitlyn Lakes, BL, 18:49.48; 91, Aleah Wells, BL, 22:07.37