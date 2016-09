The Clinton-Massie Middle School boys golf team defeated Clermont Northeastern 210 to 211 Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Kaleb Hughes was the match medalist with a 46.

Clay Carroll had a 51 and Christian Doss shot a 56. Braeden Adams and Ryan McDonald both carded 57s. Brett Bailey had a 62.

Mike Moritz, Ben Smith and Nathan McDowell played for Massie but were unable to finish, coach Phil Larrick said.