Short-handed Patriots fall to Appalachian Bible 6-0

MOUNT HOPE, W. Va. — The short-handed Southern State Community College men’s soccer team was defeated by Appalachian Bible College 6-0 Saturday.

The Patriots played with just nine players. However, Southern State had a chance to grab an early lead but a penalty kick found the keeper’s hands, coach Tim Swart said.

ABC led 4-0 at halftime.

Swart said Mac Wilson (West Union High School) and Riley Payne (Wilmington High School) put together three scoring chances early in the second half.

Swart said Appalachian Bible managed to put two goals on the board in the second half “against a hard-working but tired SSCC team.”

“We have been asked several times as to why the Patriots continue to play matches when they are always missing players,” Swart said. “Captain Jared McLaughlin responds, “We just want to play’.”

Southern State travels to Michigan for a pair of matches this coming weekend — 2 p.m. Saturday against Great Lakes Christian College and 4 p.m. Sunday against Andrews University.