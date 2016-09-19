Blanchester JV football drops one to Goshen 25-14

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester reserve football team was defeated by Goshen 25-14 Saturday at Barbour Memorial Field.

Both teams scored all of their points in the first half and then settled in for a tough defensive stand that allowed no scoring in the second half of play, BHS coach Brian Damewood said.

Blanchester’s Clayton Schirmer threw for two touchdowns on the day. Derick Bowman and Tanner Creager both found the end zone on long touchdown receptions. Creager also rushed for a two-point conversion.

The freshman trio of Hunter Bare, Christian Stubbs and Jesse Wright had solid performances on the defensive side of the ball, Damewood added. Each player recorded three solo tackles and pressured Goshen’s quarterback throughout the game, the coach pointed out.

