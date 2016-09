The Clinton-Massie Middle School volleyball teams lost matches Monday to Little Miami.

The eighth grade was defeated 18-25, 25-23, 20-25. Coach Kari Rudduck said Aurora Mullis and Kennedy Thompson both played well for the Lady Falcons.

The seventh grade was defeated 4-25, 3-25.

On Thursday, Clinton-Massie teams lost matches to Washington Junior High School.

The seventh grade was defeated 17-25, 25-12, 9-25 while the eighth grade lost 8-25, 17-25.