Lady Falcons cruise to win over Lady Panthers

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Clinton-Massie girls golf team had no trouble Monday with Miami Trace, 175 to 223, in a South Central Ohio League match at Majestic Springs Golf Club.

Clinton-Massie is 12-4 overall and 8-1 in SCOL action.

“The girls continue to play well,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “Hoping we can carry it over into post-season play. Taylor Kropp put together a solid round.”

Kropp, along with teammate Kelsey Smith, had 47.

Gabby Woods led the way for the Lady Falcons, shooting a 3-over par 38. Angela Miller had a 43. Jezreel Forand posted a 51 and Emma Filipkowski had a 56.