EC junior varsity volleyball tops Indians in 2

LEES CREEK – The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Cedarville 25-13, 25-23 Monday night in a non-league matchup of former Kenton Trace Conference schools.

Kayla Hall had four aces and a kill. Rhylee Luttrell and Miranda Beener had two aces each. Myah Jones had an ace, a kill and hustled on defense, coach Samantha McGraw said.

Camille Hughes had two aces while Sierra Christian had an ace and two kills. Victoria Jamison played well at the net and Marah Dunn had a solid match defensively, McGraw noted.