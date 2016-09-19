Slow start dooms Lady Astros in 3-1 loss

LEES CREEK – The East Clinton volleyball team dropped a 3-1 match to Cedarville Monday by scores of 18-25, 25-23, 12-25, 12-25 in non-league action at the EC gym.

“We came out flat and did not play volleyball like we know how,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “Page Hughes did a good job coming off the bench and Kait Durbin had a great game in the back row.”

Logan Peterman had an ace, 12 assists and five digs. Mindy Bean had four kills and a dig. Kenzie Campbell had an ace, a kill, two blocks and five digs. Lacey Peterman had two kills, four assists and a dig.

Paige Lilly had two aces, 10 kills, a block and nine digs. Durbin finished with two blocks, two kills and 13 digs. Kaitlyn Talbott and Carrie Pickering had one dig each. Hughes contributed an ace, a kill and a dig.