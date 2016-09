WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School girls golf team dropped a South Central Ohio League match Monday to Hillsboro, 192 to 221, at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

Heather Fryman was the team medalist for WHS with a 48.

Lindsey Murphy carded a 51 while Carrie and Meredith Robinson both shot 61s. Brooklyn Taylor had a 62 and Mady Steinmetz came in with a 70.

Kristin Jamison of Hillsboro was the overall match medalist with a 40.