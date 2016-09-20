7-under 28 wins Senior Golf League outing at Elks

The team of Tim Martin, Bruce Barrett, Dennis Kruszka and Bill Kassinos had a 7-under par 28 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

Playing the front nine, the winners had birdies on 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8.

The rest of the field:

• 29: Pete Fentress, Don Sicurella, Rocky Long, Gary Rome.

• 30: Mark Hess, Roger Miller, Billy Stephens.

• 31: Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Kenny Hill, Keith Hill.

• 31: Gary Bishop, Dick Thacker, Doggie Anderson, Lee Jones.

• 31: Gerry Marcum, Jim Luck, Oakie Waddell, Clarence Cross.

• 31: Gary Newbry, Ron Kersey, Dick Mitchener, Lee Jones.

• 33: Rusty Smethwick, Herb Johnson, Carl Wright, Bill Ross.