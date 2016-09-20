Hurricane grounds Rockets 8-0 at Alumni Field

With goals from Sam Spirk, the Wilmington High School boys soccer team grounded the Fayetteville Rockets 8-0 Monday in a non-league match at Alumni Field.

“Our schedule this week is pretty heavy,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “We had a long weekend to relax so it took some time to shake off the cobwebs. I’m happy with the outcome. Our team mindset is to prepare and execute day in and day out.”

In addition to Spirk’s hat trick plus one, Wilmington goals were scored by Fernando Marin, Eli Hicks, Brady Henry and Avery Greenlees.

Charley Schumacher led the way with four assists. Marin and Greenlees had two assists each.

In goal, Jalen Douglas made four saves for the shutout victory.