The Clinton-Massie Middle School boys golf team was defeated by Kings 158 to 213 Sept. 12 at Armco Golf Course.

Kaleb Hughes of Clinton-Massie (2-2 on the year) was the overall match medalist with a 50.

Clay Carroll had a 53 and Christian Doss had a 54 for the Falcons. Braeden Adams shot a 56 and Mike Moritz had a 58 and Ryan McDonald shot 59.

Coach Phil Larrick said the course “was extremely wet and we did not adjust to the conditions or the overall layout of the course.”