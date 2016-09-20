High-speed vehicles in action Sept. 30-Oct. 2

The Street Bike Challenge will be held Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Wilmington airpark.

The event is sponsored by Brock’s Performance and the East Coast Timing Association and will feature “some of the most unique and high velocity cars and motorcycles on the planet,” according to a press release.

The event will take place on a 9,000-foot runway at the airpark.

The Street Bike Challenge will include 90 motorcycles competing for cash and prizes for being fastest in their specified classes. Street bikes, electric bikes (for the first time) and even 300-mile per hour purpose built extreme motorcycles will compete in eight different categories.

Also, late model cars, motorcycles, dedicated land speed cars and one of a kind vehicles will attempt record setting passes at speeds in excess of 200 miles per hour.

Admission is $15 for the weekend or $10 a day, and kids under 12 are always free.

Event info can be found at www.ecta-lsr.com.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LandSpeed1.jpg