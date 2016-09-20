CMMS volleyball sweeps pair from Greenfield

The Clinton-Massie Middle School volleyball teams swept a pair of matches from Greenfield Tuesday afternoon.

The eighth grade won two close sets 25-23, 25-23.

Kennedy Thompson had five kills and Isabella Theetge had five digs. Coach Kari Rudduck said Aurora Mullis had a great all-around match. Rudduck said the Lady Falcons remained focused and finished in the end to secure the win.

The seventh grade came out on top 25-21, 13-25, 25-21.

Samantha Bowman had three digs and played a solid back row match. Alaina Bayless had 10 service points.