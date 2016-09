Led by match medalist Heather Fryman, the Wilmington High School girls golf team defeated New Richmond 207 to 242 Tuesday in a non-league match at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

Fryman had a personal best 39 to lead all golfers. The Lady Hurricane team total was the best for the season.

Brooklyn Taylor posted a personal best 54 while Maddy Steinmetz recorded a personal best 60.

Lindsey Murphy had a 56, Meredith Robinson had a 58 and Carrie Robinson had a 59. Adrienne Besser shot a 71.

