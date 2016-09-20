Trace trips East Clinton in SCOL volleyball

LEES CREEK — Miami Trace swept East Clinton 25-18, 25-20, 25-18 Tuesday in a South Central Ohio League match at the EC gym.

“Trace had some tall girls that hit hard,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “We did not make the coverage adjustments we needed to make to stay in the game. Kait Durbin and Paige Lilly played well.”

Durbin had five blocks and three digs. Lilly had five kills and 14 digs.

Kaitlyn Talbott had a block, a kill and a dig. Lacey Peterman had an ace, four kills, five assists and a dig. Kenzie Campbell had an ace, four kills, three blocks and seven digs. Mindy Bean had nine digs and two kills. Logan Peterman had five assists and three digs.