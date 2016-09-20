CNE ends Blanchester 34-match SBC win streak

OWENSVILLE — Blanchester’s 34-match Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic National Division win streak ended Tuesday at Clermont Northeastern.

The Lady Rockets posted a 3-2 win and the two teams are now tied for first place in the National Division. Both teams have one league loss.

Blanchester is 10-4 overall and 3-1 in the SBAACN.

“First off, congratulations to CNE,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “They played great tennis and absolutely deserved to win the match.”

The Ladycats goal to win a sixth straight league title is still in front of them.

“We can still earn a league share with a win over Bethel-Tate next week,” Sexton said. “That’s our goal now. It would still be six in a row. Now we focus on the Coaches Classic this weekend and look to rebound.”

Emily Speakman won her second singles match while Alexis Vestal and Korie White paired for a doubles victory.

“I thought Emily and second doubles really played some outstanding, aggressive tennis in their wins,” said Sexton.

Brooke Honaker lost a hard-fought match at first singles, 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-5.

“The first singles match was terrific tennis,” said Sexton. “Brooke was down 1-4, two breaks of serve in the third. Got it back to 5-5. I’ve coached a lot of great players over the years. I’ve never coached someone with the mental toughness and intestinal fortitude as her. She absolutely willed herself back into that third set.”

SUMMARY

September 20, 2016

@Clermont NE High School

Clermont Northeastern 3, Blanchester 2

Singles

• Chandra Griffis (C) d. Brooke Honaker 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-5

• Emily Speakman (B) d. Skyler Askren 6-1, 6-3

• Elizabeth Glancy (C) d. Megan Weber (B) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

• Cheyanne Stahl, Leah Decatur (C) d. Erin Wilson, Lilly Tedrick 7-5, 6-3

• Alexis Vestal, Korie White (B) d. Emilee Caudill, Amber Rossman 6-1, 6-3

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-13.jpg