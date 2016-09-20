Lady Hurricane breezes to 4-1 win over Lady Falcons

WILMINGTON — Led by four seniors, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Clinton-Massie 4-1 Tuesday night in South Central Ohio League action on Senior Night at the WHS courts.

Wilmington is now 9-5 overall and 7-2 in the SCOL.

Seniors Katie Schroeder in singles action and Veronica Ilg, Kalista Adkins and Emily Davis in doubles action all were victorious for the Lady Hurricane.

Ilg teamed with Allie Kees at first doubles while Adkins and Davis teamed at second doubles for the win.

Anne Thompson posted Clinton-Massie’s only win at second singles.

SUMMARY

September 20, 2016

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 4 Clinton-Massie 1

Singles

• Katie Schroeder def Hailey Clayborn 6-2, 6-4

• Sophie Reed was def by Anne Thompson 2-6, 4-6

• Brooklyn Nielsen def Nina Lazic 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

• Allie Kees, Veronica Ilg def Claire Carruthers, Morgan Edgar 6-2, 6-2

• Kalista Adkins, Emily Davis def Amber Winemiller, Megan Wonderly 6-0, 6-1