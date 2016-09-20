McClain stops Massie in SCOL volleyball

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie volleyball team lost to McClain 16-25, 25-23, 16-25, 15-25 Tuesday in South Central Ohio League action at the CM gym.

“Just can’t seem to pull it all together, too many unforced errors on us,” said CM coach Stephanie Reveal.

The Lady Falcons are 4-11 on the year.

Paige Burton had a kill and a block. Jocelyn Burton had five kills. Patience Chowning contributed seven digs. Haley Conley recorded 19 assists, six digs and two aces. Faith Cottrell had two kills and two digs. Brooke Rose had four kills and eight digs.

Tyler Greathouse led with 10 kills. She also had nine digs and two aces. Hannah Lisle had a dig and two aces. Maddie Enright had 11 digs. Savannah Meyers had six kills, two blocks, a dig and three aces. Rylee Richardson had nine assists, two digs and an ace.